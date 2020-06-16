Fa’asao Marist Val urges fellow grads to realize essence of family

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa News presents an excerpt of Vincent Maverick Jagon's Valedictorian speech and joins all in the community, congratulating graduates of the Class of 2020, and wishing them a bright and successful journey.

“My heartfelt congratulations go out to all my fellow graduates. The home of the Cougars and Crusaders is now also the home of tomorrow’s world changers. Graduation marks the end of this chapter in our lives.

“With this chapter closed, I am certain that many of us are already anxious about starting the next one because, unlike an English book, we cannot skip through the pages of life to see how long the next chapter is going to be.

“We all have our own book of life that has not yet been written and every day that passes is another page we write in ourselves. We will now enter into the unknown. High school has prepared us for this and our journey speaks for itself. Our experiences have equipped us to face the big world. It is true, that the class of 2020 is one for the books.

“Instead of saying that a lot has been stolen from us because of this pandemic, shouldn’t we think of it as blessing? It gave us the opportunity to pause and to realize the essence of family, since we were too preoccupied with other things. We are blessed that our principal along with the staff have fought for us to experience normalcy despite the pandemic.”