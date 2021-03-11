Drive-thru vaccines available this Saturday at Airport

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In a health advisory issued this week, the Health Department reminds the public “to get your COVID-19 vaccine” this week at the Tafuna Community Health Center or register for the Drive-Thru at the airport parking lot, on Saturday.

The Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium is unavailable this week for vaccinations due to the island-wide Science Fair. The clinic at the Lee Auditorium will resume on Monday, Mar. 15.

According to DoH, the Tafuna Family Health Center will continue to offer the vaccines on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8a.m to 3p.m, with both the first and second doses for Pfizer and Moderna available.

For the Saturday Drive-Thru vaccination, it’s set for 7:30a.m to 12noon; and anyone 18 years and older is eligible.

“We also invite our elderly population, especially wheelchair bound and those needing assistance with walking but can travel in a vehicle to make use of this service,” said DoH noting that residents should call the hotline (219) “to pre-enroll or sign up a maximum of 6 passengers for the drive-thru.

A person’s name, hospital number and a phone number is needed and the DOH team will check to make sure person’s information is current on the registry and will call you back to confirm your spot.

You will need to pick up a consent form at the Tafuna primary care clinic or the Tafuna satellite pharmacy to complete and bring with you on the day of the Drive Thru. The last day to sign up is Thursday, Mar. 11th at 4p.m. Call 219 for more information.

FLU SHOTS

DoH also reminds the community that flu shots are available on Saturdays from 7:30a.m to 1p.m in March.

You should visit DoH pop-up vaccination sites at the Laufou Shopping Center, the Fagatogo Market place and the Leota Guest House in Pago Pago.

DoH emphasizes that you please wait 14 days before or after your COVID-19 vaccination to get your flu or pneumonia vaccine.