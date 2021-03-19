Champion of women’s rights in our community passes away

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A House Resolution conveyed the deepest condolences of the Legislature and the people of American Samoa and to the children and the bereaved Asifoa family on the passing of former Faipule Atalina Asifoa, paying tribute to her service to her family, district, and the people of American Samoa.

The resolution, introduced by Leasina Faipule Ape Mike Asifoa was passed in the Fono last week.

According to the resolution, Atalina Elisapeta Asifoa was one of the fifteen children born to her parents Sasaumi Asifoa Atualevao and Talalupelele Euta Asifoa of Tafeta. She was born on July 29, 1953.

She began her education with the village pastor’s parochial school in Aoloau before she began her formal schooling at the elementary school in Aoloau. She matriculated to Samoana High School and graduated with honors in 1973. It was during that year in high school where she found her passion in the medical field and immediately enrolled in the American Samoa Nursing School in 1974 after she graduated from high school and would later obtain her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from San Francisco State University in 1999.

After receiving her nursing certification, Atalina lived in California where she began her medical career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) at the San Francisco VA Medical Center. She also served as an LVN at Palo Alto VA Medical Center. By 1991, Atalina achieved her Registered Nurse (RN) credentials and specialized as a Dialysis nurse.

In 2000, Atalina became a Travel Nurse who by definition is a skilled healthcare professional who takes assignments in hospitals that have short-term staffing needs during seasonal shortages or in critical needs in certain specialties. For the next 10 years, Atalina travelled extensively across the State of California as a travel nurse assisting various hospitals. She finally moved back home to American Samoa and worked as a Registered Nurse for the Dialysis department at the LBJ Tropical Medical center. From 2014 to 2018, she worked in Primary Care at the Tafuna Health Clinic and then transferred to Prenatal Care from 2018 to 2020.

Having full faith and confidence in her leadership prowess, Atalina was called upon by her district of Aitulagi to serve in the House of Representatives. In 2014, she successfully ran for public office and in 2015, Atalina was sworn-in as the faipule for Leasina and Aitulagi – District 17. Rep. Atalina served honorably and diligently for two terms in the House and returned to nursing in 2019. During her tenure, Rep. Atalina was a tenacious and vocal advocate for the healthcare needs of the Territory. She was also a champion of women’s rights in the workplace and our communities. Rep. Atalina was well respected and House members continue to talk of her successful terms in the legislature.

Although she did not have any biological children of her own, Atalina was a mother to her seven nieces and nephews whom she lovingly raised. She was a dedicated member of the Congregational Christian Church of American Samoa in Aoloau and was a strong woman of faith. She was endeared by villagers who remember her as a very loyal friend.

After over a year of the border closure, Atalina travelled to California on a medical flight that left the territory earlier this year. She was well aware of her health and all of her afflictions. Atalina would, in her final days, speak that she knew it was her time. She was ready. On February 14, 2021, former Representative Atalina Elisapeta Asifoa passed away peacefully while surrounded by her children and loved ones.

The people and territory of American Samoa mourn the passing of a beloved mother and servant of the community.

BACKGROUND

It was during the beginning of her term in the House of Representative in 2015 when Atalina made a call to improve the health care system in American Samoa. A registered nurse for over 20 years, she told reporters at the time that she doesn't like politics but her desire to make improvements in the health care system was paramount.

With her passion to help improve the care system, Atalina sponsored a bill to regulate the practice of nursing in AS.

The Nurse Practice Act would provide for the regulation of the practice of nursing, a practice affecting the public health, safety and welfare; establish a seven-member Board of Nursing, according to language of the bill.

The bill would also define the powers and duties of the Board, including licensure of practitioners of nursing, establishment of standards for nursing practice and nursing education programs, and adoption of administrative rules to implement this Act.

The 38-page bill covers a wide range of issues including the definition and duties of a Registered Nurse (RN) as well as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and a Vocational Nurse. It also provides in detail duties and responsibilities of the Board of Nursing — and the reason the board would deny issuing a licensure for a nurse to practice in American Samoa.

The bill was not allowed to be introduced in the House because the timeframe to introduce new legislation had expired and a motion to table the measure was made. The bill was presented for introducing with only three days left before the 4th Regular Session of the 34th Legislature closed.