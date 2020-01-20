Celebrating MLK's memory and his lasting legacy for civil rights

Washington, D.C – Friday, Congresswoman Aumua Amata released the following statement in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a towering historical figure in our country, and his life’s work is still relevant and making a difference today. Each year, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we celebrate his memory and his lasting legacy for civil rights.”

Rep. Amata with historic civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) on opening day of the 116th Congress. [courtesy photo]

“Dr. King worked to bring people together, even when that was at its most difficult, and desired to see real changes in the cause of equality. His message was inspirational and peaceful, yet strong. That’s why his words stand the test of time, and are enshrined on our National Mall. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a timely reminder to love our neighbors and pursue public policy with strength and kindness.”

Congresswoman Amata and her friend, Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [courtesy photo]