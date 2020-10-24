Bluesky makes White Sunday special at the Juvenile Detention Center

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In American Samoa, White Sunday is a day parents honor their children with special programs during church services which include scriptural recitations, biblical story reenactments, creative dance performances followed by a feast of their children’s favorite foods.

In the spirit of White Sunday, Bluesky partnered with the American Samoa Community College's Samoan Studies Institute. The Institutes supports detainees at the Juvenile Center, by providing reading materials, games and activities to help occupy their time.

At a brief gathering on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, Bluesky donated a 43" Samsung Smart TV and a one-year Moana TV cable subscription.

Accepting on behalf of the Juvenile Center and the detainees, Samoan Studies Institute Director Fauolo expressed her heartfelt thanks for the special donation.

“Bluesky is fully committed to investing and empowering the youth of American Samoa, and is grateful for the opportunity to help bring some normalcy to the daily lives of the youth at the juvenile center” said Bluesky COO, Paul Michael Young.