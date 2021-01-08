American Samoa welcomes 2021 New Year babies

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The New Year babies born in American Samoa have received gifts from Pacific Independent Distributors Inc. (PID Inc.) and Kimberly-Clark®, the manufacturer of ‘Huggies’, on Monday this week.

A baby girl — Mao Lili — is the first New Year 2021 baby born on January 1st, New Year’s day in the territory. Her proud parents are Mr and Mrs Zhang Chao Jun and Mao Lili of Leone. The couple happily received a beautifully prepared gift hamper from PID Inc. & Partners. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]

The second is a baby boy — his mother (pictured here with a PID representative) is still undecided on his name —who was born to Salome Sefo. He entered the world with a birth weight of 7lbs 15oz at 10:55 at night. At the time of the gift award, the baby boy was still in the nursery, and a photo was unable to be taken. However, the proud mother received with gratitude the gifts prepared especially by PID and Partners for the care of her son. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]

PID, Inc. expresses its “congratulations once again to all our New Year Babies, Parents and Families! Thank you for showing us how your hugs inspire ours… throughout your journey through parenthood, Huggies wants to offer you more than just diapers and wipes.

“So from their first smile to their first step, Huggies is here to help so you’re prepared for every moment of your little one’s life."

The company said that “since 2016, P.I.D. — in collaboration with Kimberly-Clark® — has been Gifting a Special Gift Hamper to the parents of the First Baby of the Year and Huggies Maternity Gift Bags for the parents of all New Year Babies.”

The PID Inc has been supplying the first ever American Samoa born Quadruplets with ‘Love’ brand diapers and wipes. “They are Loved for they are dressed with Loves!” Filomena Sokimi said with tears as she accepted the last of the Love diapers and wipes from PID Inc. last Wednesday. The parents are looking forward to the continued care of their sweet four little girls — although costly. Mr & Mrs Sokimi and Filomena Sokimi expressed their utmost fa’afetai for the most thoughtful and generous donation throughout the first year of their girls. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]

In addition to welcoming the First Babies of the Year, PID Inc and its sister company, Pacific Elegance would like to express a huge Thank You to all the Doctors & Nurses who continue to work tirelessly behind the scenes in assuring that our mothers and babies are well taken care of. As a small token of our appreciation, the 36 staff members of the OBGYN Unit, Labor Unit, Nursery Unit and the Pediatricians, and Simamao Tuatoo, the Nursing Director at LBJ Medical Center have each been gifted a $100 Gift Certificate for dinner at Sadie’s By the Sea and with a Kimberly Clark Gift bag. The actual presentation by the management and staff of PID Inc. took place at the Maternity Ward, on Tuesday. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]