Amata emphasizes importance of being counted in 2020 Census

WASHINGTON D.D. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata pictured with professional football player Marcus Mariota, emphasizing the importance of everyone in the islands being counted in the Census.

“Absolutely everyone should be included in the count, and take part in the Census,” said Amata. “The purpose of the Census is to determine how many people are here, whether you were born here or work here or moved here. I want to thank the Census for doing educational outreach to the Pacific region to help make sure we are all counted.”

The Census has a Public Service Announcement (PSA) that is specifically for the benefit of Pacific Islanders, and includes various spokespeople, such as professional football player Marcus Mariota.

“This important count has been taking place since the very beginning of the United States and is in the U.S. Constitution itself – it’s that important,” continued the Congresswoman. “The government will rely on this count for ten years, and our islands’ services and funding depend heavily on an accurate count.”