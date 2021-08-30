Taylor Farms workers from American Samoa photo & caption

Taylors Farm is once again advertising for workers for their warehouse in Kent, WA (see ad in today's paper). According to Mr. David Lawrence, Taylors Farm President, they are very impressed with workers from American Samoa, as they are not only hard workers, but very honest. If hired, Taylors Farm, will pay your airfare to Seattle from American Samoa, according to their advertisement, and also up to 7 days of temporary living expenses "to allow you time to get settled". [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]