StarKist family comes together at memorial honoring fallen colleagues

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A memorial service hosted by StarKist Samoa to celebrate and remember the lives of their four fallen colleagues killed in a car crash two weeks ago was held at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium in Utulei this past Sunday afternoon. The service was well attended and a solemn occasion.

The four men; Ierome Vili, Alatina Faleasi, Taumaoe Filipo and Faasaulala Ahoni were killed when a speeding vehicle driven by Chanel Lafua during a pursuit with police crashed into another vehicle in front of the cannery’s main gate early Saturday morning, Dec. 18, 2021.

Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga and Mrs. Mauga and Lt. Gov Talauega Eleasalo Ale and Mrs. Ale were among those who attended the service along with StarKist Samoa management and employees, and families and friends of the four men.

The service was led by Pastor Sefa Fiso, AOG Masefau, assisted by Rev. David Mageo of AOG, Pago Pago and Rev. Lancaster Allen CCCAS, Masefau.

Music was provided by the StarKist Samoa special choir.

Family members of the fallen employees spoke about their relationships with their love ones. Based on their testimonies, the four men were described as loving and hard working people.

Faleasi, the youngest of the four was described by his mother, Talalelei Faleasi Lui as her right hand man in the family. He worked hard for his family and he wanted to do many good things for his family.

Mr. Vili, Mr. Filipo and Mr. Ahoni were also family men who worked very hard for their spouses and children. They also served their villages and churches with high spirits and with all their hearts.

According to their spouses, the three husbands will be dearly missed by their children.

Gov. Lemanu, along with Lt. Gov. Ale and his family, and on behalf of the people and the government of American Samoa, said he offered his condolences to the grieving spouses and children, along with the grieving parents of the young Faleasi.

A message from the StarKist Co.; President and CEO, Andrew Choe was also read to families of the four men.

“On behalf of StarKist and our employees around the world, our hearts are heavy as we mourn and honor the lives Mr. Ierome Vili, Mr. Taumaoe Filipo, Mr. Faasaulala Ahoni and Mr. Alatina Faleasi, who perished in the tragic accident at the front entrance of the StarKist Samoa facility over a week ago,” he wrote.

Along with their families and the community at StarKist Samoa, Mr. Choe said they will always remember these honorable men who lived for their families and their work at StarKist Samoa. Together, with their immediate families and friends, they grieve this great loss. These men will be greatly missed by all who knew them.

“To the families of Vili, Filipo, Ahoni and Faleasi, we pray for your comfort and peace during this challenging time. We pray you are surrounded by the love of faith, family and friends, now and in all of the days ahead. Your StarKist Samoa family is here for you.”

Mr. Choe said that it has been said before that at StarKist Samoa,”we are family”.

“At a time like this, we must be strong for each other to help us get through such a tragedy. And despite the tragedy, we will continue to come together as a family and as a community to grieve and support those hurting from their loss.”

