Samoa Bowl to make return under current administration

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Lemanu-Talauega Administration has confirmed the return of the Samoa Bowl.

A statement released by the Governor’s Office cites that the Samoa Bowl was first initiated under the Togiola administration in 2003.

It is as an opportunity to expose the gifts and talents of our local student-athletes, and to have Samoan athletes from the US return back to their roots and experience their culture firsthand.

“The Territory will be hosting the event scheduled for December 25, 2023 through January 1, 2024.

“A detailed schedule will be provided at a later time.

“With collaboration from the Department of Education, our local student athletes seeking increased exposure in their respective sports, will have access to an excellent opportunity to showcase their abilities and talent, learn new training strategies, exchange ideas and experiences, and build lasting friendships.

“This year’s Samoa Bowl will have high school athletes & coaches arriving from off island to participate and compete with our local athlete in the following sporting events: Women’s Volleyball, Football, and Softball.

“The American Samoa Government looks forward to hosting this long anticipated event.”