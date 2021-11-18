Ryannah Leu Quigley funeral services scheduled for Friday in Utah

Farmington, UTAH — Ryannah Leu Quigley passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 and her funeral services are planned for Friday in Farmington, UT. She was 28 years old.

Ryannah was born in Pago Pago, American Samoa on Feb. 2, 1993. She proudly embraced her wonderful Samoan heritage.

Ry used her childhood experiences as lessons to grow, learn, and become better from, and talked often about those memories. She excelled in and absolutely loved her last job as a Nest coordinator for New Horizons, a homeless shelter in Seattle. She devoted all of her time, love, and energy into helping the youth struggling with battles that she understood. Ry was one to make sure others knew how loved and valued they were. And she always had a listening ear for anyone. She also had an ability, gained only through experience, to look an obnoxious teenager with terrible behaviors in the eye and tell them to "put that thought right out of their head, because there was absolutely nothing they could do that she had not already done, and they didn't fool her for even one second!"

Ry spent her adult years dedicated to making others' lives better, brighter, and fuller. She fought and advocated hard for what she believed, and made a wide difference in doing so. We, and many others, have been greatly blessed because of her influence. Ry had thousands of friends in a variety of "virtual" worlds that were very important to her. The people she met often became like family as she was fiercely loyal and generous to her many hundreds of friends she spoke with on a regular basis. Please know she left you with her undying love and devotion.

Auntie RyRy loved her nephews, nieces (and younger siblings). She loved doing things for them, including going to the movies and random non-birthday gifts "just because." She gave the best hugs!

We will miss the light she brought into each of our lives, the many laughs and love she so freely gave.

Ryannah is survived by her parents, James and Alicia Quigley and many loving siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends. She was greeted on the other side by her three sisters, Claire, Hannah, Grace, cousin Cameron Birch, her grandfathers Calvin Birch and Gordon Quigley, and her Birth Father, Semu (Sam) Samaota.

A public viewing will be held today, Thursday November 18, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N. Main Street Farmington, Utah. Funeral services will be Friday November 19 at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:45-10:45 am at the same location.

Ryannah's funeral service will be live streamed and you can call Russon Mortuary for any help in watching the live stream of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Venmo to help with funeral expenses, due to Ryannah not having life insurance.

Venmo: islandbeauty93