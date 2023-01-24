Manu'a High School History Day Summer Institute team photo & caption
Tue, 01/24/2023 - 7:20am
Congratulations to the Territorial Teacher of the Year, Konelio Alofaituli and his star pupil Lama Petelo, who will be representing Manu’a High School and Am Samoa this summer June 20- 24, 2023 at the National History Day Summer Institute in Hawaii. As reported earlier in Samoa News, Manu’a High School was selected as one of the 16 student-teacher teams to represent their state or territory from 68 teams that applied across the nation. [photo: Manu’atele Community Facebook]