Malofie Congressional Art Competition winners presented

Washington, D.C. — Monday, Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata was delighted to announce the winners of the Malofie Congressional Art Competition. This year’s first-place winner is Martin Peresetene of Leone High School, and his art will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol for a year. The second-place winner is Annamarie Luteru, Leone High School. Third-place winner is Maria Kim, Samoana High School.

Congresswoman Amata and her office worked in partnership with the American Samoa Department of Education to select these standouts, and determine one to represent American Samoa in Washington. The event was held on April 9, 2021.

“This event is such a favorite, as we see each participant’s effort expressed in their own ways,” said Congresswoman Amata. “Congratulations to our winners for their beautiful art. Thank you to every student who chose to take part and give their time, as we enjoy every one.”

Each year, American Samoa’s public and private high schools are invited to send entries for the competition. Schools represented this year include Leone High School, Samoana High School, Tafuna High School, Fagaitua High School, Manumalo Academy, Nuuuli Vo-Tech High School, and Pacific Horizon.

“It’s special to see art from American Samoa displayed on the wall where the Members of Congress walk by between our offices and duties in the U.S. Capitol,” continued Amata. “I’m excited to see good participation and I hope every student enjoyed and learned from the experience. Thank you so much to each of the parents, teachers, and other leaders at our schools. Thank you especially to our generous sponsors for making this opportunity possible. I know we are all so proud of all our young people.”

Each participant receives a Congressional Certificate from Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata, and various prizes from sponsors.

Congresswoman Amata extends her warmest fa’afetai to the many businesses and individuals who donated and helped make this year’s Congressional Art Competition special for the students.

JUDGES

• Mr. Whitey Chen

• Mr. Ammon Fepuleai

• Ms. Diana Pelini

WINNERS

1st Place – Martin Peresetene – Leone High School

2nd Place – Annamarie Luteru – Leone High School

3rd Place – Maria Kim – Samoana High School

SCHOOLS

Leone High School:

Principal – Dr. Patrick Danielson

Art Teacher – Mr. Tony Esau

• Hine Lutu

• Talitiga Lolesio

• Annamarie Luteru

• Moemamao Taua

• Martin Peresetene

• Talimalolo Taliauli

• Loretta Pualau

Samoana High School:

Principal – Mr. Esekielu Foleni

Art Teacher – Mr. Voloti Malietoa

• Peni Havea Topui

• Matalasi Kim

• Maria Kim

• Fenumia’i Fenumia’i

Tafuna High School:

Principal – Mrs. Tutuila Togilau

Art Teacher – Mr. Raymond Keleti

• Hanniel Elisara

• Savali Faapalemata

• Alofagia Pao

• Elzira Noga

• Jasslyn Thompson

• Eric Mcfall

• Richard Faumuina

• Faafofola Faaita

• Siniva Auapaau

• June Ioane

• Sandra Lei Ho Ching

Fagaitua High School:

Principal: Mr. Suaese Taase

Art Teacher – Mr. Tyrell Vaimili

• Lisa Marie Martinez

• Jessica Martinez

Nuuuli Vo-Tech High School:

Prinicipal – Mrs. Valasi Apulu

Drafting Teacher – Mr. Ronald Borja

• Jane Pelesasa

• Elijah Chand

Manumalo Academy:

Principal – Mrs. Veronica Occena

• Faith Young

• Chloe Joan Villorente

• Jazmine Mondelo

Pacific Horizon:

Principal – Mrs. Caroline Tuiolosega

Art Instructor – Ms. Regina Meredith

• Annie Kim

• Larry Lagatiana

• Leia Zemby

To all parents, families, friends, and govt and private sector supporters– Thank You!

