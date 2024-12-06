Major League Baseball player Sean Manaea is here for a pitching camp

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Senators yesterday unanimously passed a Senate Concurrent Resolution "commending and congratulating a son of Samoa, Major League Baseball player Sean Anthony Manaea for his accomplishments in his career and for his contribution to American Samoa, where he served as an inspiration for many aspiring athletes."

According to the concurrent resolution, Sean Anthony Manaea was born on February 1st, 1992 in Valparaiso, Indiana to parents Fa'alolo'i and Opal Manaea. They were the only Samoan family residing in their hometown of Wanatah, Indiana with a population of just over 1,000 where Sean grew up.

He attended South Central High School in Union Mills, Indiana, for his first three years before transferring to Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana for his senior year.

Upon graduating, he enrolled at Indiana State University (ISU), where he played left-handed pitcher for the Indiana State Sycamores baseball team and earned some of his most notable achievements throughout his career.

They include being a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team and an American Baseball Coaches Association All-Region Section in 2013. He was third All-time in ISU career strikeouts and led the Sycamores in strikeouts in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

Manaea is also sixth in career ERA and the game starts in 45, eighth in inning, and pitched 262.2. By the end of his collegiate career, his fastball reached as high as 97 miles per hour (156 km/h).

He was elected into the Indiana State University Athletes Hall of Fame in 2021.

Manaea was drafted 34th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2013 Major League Baseball Amateur Player Draft and made his MLB debut on April 29th, 2016 with the Oakland Athletics.

On April 21, 2018, he threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox at the Oakland Coliseum striking out ten batters and walking two. At the time, the Red Sox had a .894 winning percentage which was the best record of any team to beat on a hit in baseball history.

As a member of the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants across his Majer League career, Manaea has a career-best of 4.11 ERA, a 9.7 strikeout, and 65-56 record across 195 games.

"Being selected is an honor," said Manaea. "The Prospect League helped get me where I am today. The people that I met were amazing and the experience I got had me ready for professional baseball. I loved my time with the Bombers and wouldn't trade it for anything."

On January 12, 2024, Manaea signed a two-year $28 million contract with the New York Mets including an opt-out after the 2024 season. He made 32 starts for the Mets registering a 12-6 record, 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts across 1812⁄3 innings pitched, setting a new career-high.

The Concurrent Resolution went on to say that Manaea is visiting American Samoa for a pitching camp that will take place on December 7, 2024, for young baseball enthusiasts aged 7 to 18.

"His presence here in the territory will uplift the spirits of our local athletes and will leave a lasting impression on the bright future ahead," the joint resolution stated.

It also revealed that Sean Manaea had recently married his lovely wife Talat Mirmalek-Manaea and the two have embarked on their new journey together.

"On behalf of the people of American Samoa, the Legislature extends its sincere congratulations and heartfelt fa'amalo to Sean Anthony Manaea for his exemplary baseball career and his generous community service giving back to his homeland," the Senate Concurrent Resolution concluded.

After the resolution was read in its entirety by Senate Secretary Mrs. Motu Peleti, Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean requested Senator Togiola T.A. Tulafono to clarify Manaea's achievements for the benefit of members who were not familiar with the sport of baseball.

Togiola emphasized that Manaea is one of the top baseball pitchers nationwide. Despite being born on the mainland, he is committed to giving back to the youth of American Samoa by sharing his knowledge and experience in baseball with the young generation of players in the Territory.

Senator Togiola also revealed that Manaea's father, Fa'alolo'i, is from the village of Amouli. He requested that Sean be invited to the Senate chambers today so that the Senate Concurrent Resolution could be officially presented to him.

The request was granted, and Tuaolo instructed that the concurrent resolution be submitted to the House of Representatives for approval before the presentation today.

Manaea arrived on-island last night.

The pitching camp, which is jointly hosted by the American Samoa Little League, Community Empowerment Organization, GFS, SEMBERFIT, and the American Samoa Government, is slated to be held tomorrow at the Tony Solaita Baseball Field.