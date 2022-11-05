Honoring life of the late Senator — Paramount Chief Satele Galu T. Satele

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A State Fineral for the late Senator Paramount Chief Satele Galu T. Satele was held Thursday with hundreds in attendance at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium.

As a “mark of respect” for the late Senator, who passed away Sept. 21 this year at the age of 80, Gov. Lemanu P. S Mauga directed all United States and American Samoa flags be flown at half-staff starting Nov. 02 to Nov. 04.

“Paramount Chief Satele’s love for our Territory is evident through his many years of public service,” the governor said in a memorandum, which orders the flags flown at half-staff.

“As a Senator, he was a strong advocate for our Territory and worked tirelessly to ensure policies would provide the best way of life for our people.

“As we reflect on the life of Senator PC Satele Galu Satele and his service to our Territory, let us take a moment to be grateful for all the great leaders who have helped preserve the tenets and ideals of our democracy,” the governor concluded.

For the state-funeral, House Speaker Savali Talavou Ale, led the service, while Senate Chaplain Rev. Kleefi Muao delivered the innovation and benediction, with the Fono choir providing hymns.

The governor along with Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean both delivered special remarks to the packed Gov. H. Lee Auditorium, with those in attendance including lawmakers, government and traditional leaders, and family.

After the state-funeral — and in the midst of a brief period of heavy rain — a police motorcycle escort led a caravan of several vehicles, with the hearse carrying Satele’s coffin, traveled to the Fono compound in Fagatogo before heading to Vailoatoa.

Final funeral service and burial was Friday at Vailoatai.