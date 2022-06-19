"The mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking."

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Fathers of the Ave o le Fetuao Methodist Church at Fagaima performed on stage in 2017 (pictured) at their church for the Father’s Day Sunday service. Similar events are being held today throughout American Samoa at Sunday services paying tribute to all fathers, as well as those who play the role of fathers in their family, church and communities, in American Samoa.

Gov. Lemanu Peteli Mauga offered the following tribute to the territory’s fathers from his administration:

“Father’s Day is a celebration honoring fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers. It is a reminder of the many sacrifices and contributions fathers and fatherly figures make in our community every day.

“This Father’s Day, we celebrate the gift of a father’s love and the countless ways fathers have brought purpose and meaning to our lives. We acknowledge these extraordinary men who serve as the protectors and providers of their families.

“While being a father is an honor and a responsibility, balancing the demands of work and family is no easy feat. Therefore, we pay tribute to all who take pride and responsibility in helping to raise their children. We honor all the great men who continue to make a positive influence in a child’s life.

“We thank all the fathers and fatherly figures for all they impart: values and character, and the lessons that shape our lives. I encourage all to take time to recognize a father or fatherly figure who has significantly influenced your life.

“Let us renew our commitment to honoring these remarkable men throughout the year. ”

On behalf of Lieutenant Governor Talauega and our families, we wish all the Fathers of American Samoa both here and abroad a Blessed Father’s Day!

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata offered this bible verse as part of her tribute to the territory’s fathers.

Behold, children are a gift of the Lord,

The fruit of the womb is a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, So are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them;

They will not be ashamed When they speak with their enemies in the gate. - Psalm 127:3-5

Thank you, fathers, for all you do for your families. May God bless you, and your children because of your devotion. Enjoy this Father’s Day!