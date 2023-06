Mrs. Taiapisinuumalolo Sipili Togia’i (right) and her granddaughter Nevaeh Taiapisinuumalolo Nuusolia, after her graduation ceremony from Point Loma High School San Diego, California, last Friday. Grandma is a retired Registered Nurse from Kaiser Hospital in Hawaii, where she still resides. Mrs Togia’i and her husband are both veterans, where she served in the U.S. Marine Corp and he retired from the U.S. Army. [courtesy photo]