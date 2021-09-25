Frank F H Papu graduates from SOU photo & caption

Frank F H Papu graduated from Southern Oregon University (SOU) on Monday, Sept. 20th and was also commission a 2nd Lieutenant. The Fagatogo native is a 2016 honor roll graduate of Samoan High School and attended Matafao Elementary School. His church home is CCCAS Fagatogo where his spiritual parents are Mr and Mrs Iasepi Ulu.“We are so thankful and blessed for our son who has made it this far,” said his proud parents, Maria & Lotoalofa Papu Jr. The graduation is dedicated to our Tiumalu Family and also our Manu’a Family, his parents said. [courtesy photo]