Fautasi Flag Day Committee lays out rules for the 2023 Fautasi Regatta

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Yesterday, Tuesday, Apr 12, 2023, the Fautasi Flag Day Committee held their last meeting to discuss the guidelines and other details for the upcoming Flag Day Fautasi Regatta, set for Saturday, Apr .15, 2023, to enforce the safety of participating auva’a and to ensure a fair tu’uga va'a for all seven competing fautasi.

Laying out the guideline at the meeting was DMWR director and Chair of the Fautasi Race Committee, Taotasi Archie Solia’i.

Guidelines put forth by the committee are as follows: