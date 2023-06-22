Daughter of Am Samoa graduates Summa Cum Laude from SOU

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Morgan Ulu (Fagatogo) was one of the 917 Masters’ & Bachelors' graduates tossing their caps into the air when Southern Oregon University (SOU) in Ashland, Oregon celebrated its 97th Commencement Ceremony at Raider Stadium on Saturday, June 17. And she was one of the three student speakers where she told of the insights gained during her academic journey.

Morgan was the Samoana High School Class of 2018 Valedictorian, but she did not attend that graduation, instead she traveled to Washington DC with her sister to represent Am Samoa at the National History Day finals. This past Saturday was the first time she wore a graduation robe and received ulas. Graduating Summa Cum Laude, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and Policy, minoring in Military Science and earning a Certificate of Sustainability Leadership.

She was the first American Samoa recipient of a 4-year Minute Man Scholarship and earned the Distinguished Military Graduate Award. She was commission a 2nd Lieutenant in the Oregon Nation Guard on June 18 and will attend flight school at Fort Novosel, Alabama to become qualified as a Black Hawk pilot.

Morgan's younger sister Eciladen Ulu, who also attends SOU, was part of the Oregon National Guard Color Guard that brought the flags in for the graduation ceremony. At Morgan's pinning, Eciladen was presented with the Carolyn Cleveland Elworthy $4000 scholarship for next school year.

They are the daughters of Rev. Iasepi and Leone Ripely-Ulu