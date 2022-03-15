Anchorage Assembly highjacks confirmation of first Samoan to state's highest executive appointment

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A web-based news service out of Alaska is reporting what some readers are classifying as discrimination against a Samoan appointed by the Anchorage mayor to the post of chief equity officer for Anchorage.

A resolution in the Anchorage Assembly, to be presented during Tuesday’s (today's) meeting, will quash the confirmation of Uluao “Junior” Aumavae that was included on the agenda for the meeting, at the request of the mayor, the report confirmed.

The online news service Must Read Alaska reports that in November, the Anchorage Assembly passed an ordinance to prevent Mayor Dave Bronson’s appointees from serving for long periods of time without being confirmed by the Assembly.

"That was then," the article says, — "when the Assembly didn’t like the mayor’s choice for the Anchorage Library directorship and wanted to make sure she didn’t serve without being confirmed."

Now it's waylaying the appointment of Aumavae, the mayor's selection for chief equity officer, who is responsible for making sure municipal hiring and contracting is fair and representative of the community, tracking how municipal resources are distributed and educating the community about its role in dismantling systemic inequity.

Meanwhile, Aumavae wrote to the Samoan community, "Come out to Loussac Library tomorrow March 15th to support my confirmation date with the Anchorage Assembly at 5pm. Let’s EAT!” The Let's EAT refers to the non-profit organization he founded — Elite Athletic Trend that works with youth in athletics to develop successful life skills and civic engagement, ensuring communities are vibrant, resilient and strong. Through EAT, he has worked with troubled youth to teach them how to obtain academic excellence, while learning how to live healthy and active lifestyles.

Must Read Alaska is reporting the "Assembly, however, is ready to accept that Aumavae is an 'acting' chief equity officer, and that his confirmation vote would come during the first Assembly meeting after the lawsuit between the Mayor and the Assembly [over appointments] is resolved."

BACKGROUND

Wikipedia notes Junior Aumavae (born April 29, 1986) is a former American football nose tackle. He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He played college football at Western Washington until he transferred to Minnesota State for his senior season.

Aumavae played professional football with the NFL, IFL, and AFL.

He was born in American Samoa and raised in Alaska.