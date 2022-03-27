American Samoa loses a beloved son and Olympic athlete

Pago Pago AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa athlete who represented the territory in Judo at the 2012 Olympic Games has pass away in the U.S. mainland.

Anthony Togimanu Kasa Liu was 25 years old at the time he competed in the 100kg class during the Games that were held in London, England.

Born in American Samoa at LBJ hospital on June 6, 1987 he was from the village of Pavaia’i and had been living in San Antonio, Texas with his wife Moana Siaulaiga Liu and children Titus and Tobias Liu

He is the son of Luther Liu (Pavaia’i, AS) and Niusulu Ale Fruean (Toamua, Samoa).

His auntie Anyah Lealaiauloto told Samoa News that he passed on Wednesday due to illness at only 34 years of age. “Please continue to keep my family, especially Anthony’s parents, siblings, his wife and kids in your prayers,” she said.

He kept up his interest and participation in judo and other sports including basketball and soccer throughout his life.

Anthony credited his Olympic competition as an invaluable learning experience. “I have loved being here, and I can take everything I have learnt here and improve even more and look ahead to Rio,” he said at the time.

Samoa News offers its sympathy and condolences to the family for their tragic loss.