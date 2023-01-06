Amata has a front row seat to history photo & caption

Congresswoman Amata has a front row seat this week to history- in-the- making as the 118th Congress struggles with the longest election for Speaker of the House since before the U.S. Civil War. She was accompanied by her granddaughter on what was supposed to be the first day of the new Congress. As of Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C. Members have not yet been sworn in awaiting the out come of the Speaker’s election that has gone into mutiple votes on mutiple days. [courtesy photo]