40th Peau Family Reunion photo & caption

Members of the Peau Family after the church service for the family’s reunion July 31 - August 1, 2021. Information provided by a family member states that the Peau Family celebrated their 40th Family Reunion with over 80 family members in American Samoa attending the 2-day event at the family residence in Tafeta. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, family members living abroad could not attend but they were able to participate virtually. [photo: Peau Family]