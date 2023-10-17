Last group of Samoans in Israel on the way home

Apia, SAMOA — The last group of Samoan citizens who were stranded in Israel were safely evacuated from Jerusalem to Dubai on Tuesday, the Samoa government has announced.

In a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said 13 Samoans boarded an Australian Airforce flight early Tuesday morning to Dubai, where they joined eight other members of their group who flew out of Jerusalem on an earlier Australian Airforce flight on Sunday this week.

The group will resume their original return itinerary through Singapore-Fiji-Samoa and will arrive at the Faleolo International Airport this week Friday.

The group comprised a toddler, one student with the rest Christian pilgrims who travelled to Jerusalem to attend a prayer conference, the Welcome the King of Glory Gathering which usually convened in the month of October annually.

"We thank the Government of Australia for the timely response in providing the critical opportunities for the group to exit Israel and for the effective collaboration with teams in Apia, Canberra and Israel that facilitated the safe departures from Israel amidst the escalating crisis resulting in flight cancellations," reads the MFAT statement. "We acknowledge the support of New Zealand through the advice of available flights; unfortunately, the opportunities were missed.

