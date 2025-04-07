World’s largest operating cargo plane makes refueling stop at PPG

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A rare sight at in American Samoa! The Antonov An-124, one of the largest cargo planes in the world, made a brief stop at Pago Pago International Airport last week for refueling. Weighing in at around 175 tons empty and stretching over 226 feet long with a wingspan of 240 feet, this giant of the skies can carry up to 150 tons of cargo — including helicopters, heavy machinery, and even other aircraft.

The An-124 is now the largest operating cargo plane in the world, following the destruction of its even larger sibling, the Antonov An-225 “Mriya,” during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Coincidentally, the An-225 last visited American Samoa 15 years ago, delivering emergency generators for the American Samoa Power Authority in the aftermath of the 2009 tsunami.

Only about 12 An-124s remain in active service today, primarily operated by Antonov Airlines (Ukraine) and Volga-Dnepr Airlines (Russia). These aircraft continue to play a vital role in global logistics, humanitarian aid, and oversized cargo transport. This An-124 photo was taken by Photogenix. Thank you Photogenix for sharing!