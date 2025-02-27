Urgent Foster Care needed for 4 Dumped Puppies

Pago Pago, AMERICA SAMOA — These 4 sweet female puppies were heartlessly dumped beside a trash can and left to fend for themselves. They are scared and in need of a safe place to stay.

They are about 2 weeks old and will need someone to care for them ‘round the clock. They will need to be fed every 3-4 hours and kept warm and indoors.

We are asking for the community’s help.

If you or someone you know is willing to foster these precious babies until they are ready for their 'furever' homes, please reach out to us via messenger or email: info.animalservices@doh.as

Please share with all the animal lovers you know.

