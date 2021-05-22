TTFAAS wave photo & caption

Local members of the group, Tagata Tutu Faatasi Alliance American Samoa (TTFAAS) were out along the highway at Utulei Friday morning for the 4th “Thank You Wave” following the fourth repatriation flight from Honolulu on May 12th. The group, as in the past three waves, expressed appreciation to the governor, lieutenant governor, the COVID-19 Task Force, Health Department and others for continuing the repatriation flights until all local residents stranded in the US are returned home. [photo: FS]