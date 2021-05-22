Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

TTFAAS wave photo & caption

Sat, 05/22/2021 - 3:38pm
TTFAAS members wave a thank you

Local members of the group, Tagata Tutu Faatasi Alliance American Samoa (TTFAAS) were out along the highway at Utulei Friday morning for the 4th “Thank You Wave” following the fourth repatriation flight from Honolulu on May 12th. The group, as in the past three waves, expressed appreciation to the governor, lieutenant governor, the COVID-19 Task Force, Health Department and others for continuing the repatriation flights until all local residents stranded in the US are returned home. [photo: FS]

Copyright © 2021 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media