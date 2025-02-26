Supporting the territory through healthcare services photo & caption
Wed, 02/26/2025 - 7:50am
The American Samoa Project Sa’olotoga — Mobility, in collaboration with the American Wheelchair Mission, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Pulaali’i Nikolao Pula and Lt. Gov. Pulumataala Ae Ae Jr. at the Governor's office earlier this month, in order for these non-profit organizations to provide further insight into their initiatives to support the territory through healthcare services, including wheelchairs. [courtesy photo]