NZ Samoan, Emillie Pritchard impressed Manu Samoa players and fans with her Siva Afi poise and bravery at a rally supporting Samoa prior to their Scotland July 18 Test. Manu Samoa embraced the love of their fans joined with community cultural dance, siva afi, the unique presence of Samoan humor and religious commitment at the Otara Town Centre. [Photo by Barry Markowitz]