Summer Youth Employment Program orientation photo & caption

This photo posted on the Human Resource Department (DHR) Facebook page shows representatives from the public and private sector, which are providing worksites for the Summer Youth Employment Program during the Annual Worksite Orientation to showcase this year's program rollout plan. “We want to commend the efforts of all worksites, key stakeholders and partners in both private and public sectors for your continued support in training and enhancing career skills for our youth,” said DHR. [photo: DHR Facebook]