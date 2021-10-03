Ads by Google Ads by Google
StarKist Samoa joins in Coast Weeks ocean clean up

Sun, 10/03/2021 - 12:13pm
Production Supervisor Fitu Vaeono and Fish Coordination Supervisor Tafa Atapana
By 
Samoa News staff
reporterss@samoanews.com

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — StarKist Production Supervisor Fitu Vaeono and Fish Coordination Supervisor Tafa Atapana pick up trash along the coastline of Atu’u on Friday, September 24th, 2021.

They were part of the StarKist management team totaling more than 25 people and led by General Manager Jason Kim who picked up trash in support of the Department of Commerce’s Coastal Clean Up Day in celebration of 2021 Coast Week as well as the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

The clean up was in conjunction with StarKist mother company Dongwon, StarKist plants abroad and the organization Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS).
 

