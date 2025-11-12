Six high schools competed in the 2025 Moso'oi Siva Competition photo & caption

The winner of the 2025 Moso'oi Siva Competition in American Samoa is Tafuna High School, crowned on November 9, 2025 after successfully defending their 2024 title to become back-to-back champions. Second place was captured by Leone High School, third by Fa’asao Marist High School and fourth by Samoana High School. Six high schools competed. The event was organized by the Agency for Better Living Endeavors (ABLE) and the Mosooi Festival of Arts & Humanities in American Samoa Committee. [courtesy photo]