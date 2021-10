A Faga’itua Viking defender forces a fumble after popping the ball out of a Crusaders ball carriers possession during the rst quarter of their varsity match up last Saturday morning. The Vikings will face Leone High School tomorrow morning to kick-off the second round of ASHSAA Football action – Coverage of ASHSAA Football is proudly sponsored and brought to you by Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata. [photo: Tony Gasu]