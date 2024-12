Cuteness overload! Members of the Samoa Baptist Academy Kinder-Choir take the stage to perform for the crowd during the school’s Christmas Program on Wednesday evening, Dec. 11, 2024 at the Methodist Gymnasium in Ottoville. When you’re that cute, you can do your own thing on stage and still have the crowd cheering and giving you money. Malo Kinder-Choir! [photo: faaTalanoa Media]