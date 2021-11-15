Ads by Google Ads by Google
Saturday's JV Playoff Game photo & caption

Mon, 11/15/2021 - 12:04pm
Marist Crusaders running back Kanai Satele trying to avoid a tackle from a Samoana Shark defender

Marist Crusaders running back Kanai Satele trying to avoid a tackle from a Samoana Shark defender during the third quarter of their JV Playoff Game last Saturday morning at the Veterans Memorial Stadium. Marist won 39 - 6, they will face the Tafuna Warriors for this years ASHSAA Football JV Championship title. Coverage of ASHSAA Football is proudly sponsored and brought to you by Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata. [Photo: Tony Gasu]

