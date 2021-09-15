Samoana Sharks vs Faga'itua Vikings photo & caption

The Samoana Sharks ball carrier is brought down near mid field by Joseph Umu (3) of the Faga’itua Vikings during the second quarter of their varsity match last Saturday morning at the Veterans Memorial Stadium – Umu helped the Vikings in their 34 - 26 victory over Samoana. Coverage of ASHSAA Football is proudly sponsored and brought to you by Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata. More ASHSAA football photos in slideshow on homepage. [photo: Tony Gasu]