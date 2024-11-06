Remembering a man of purpose

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — HTC Fuga Tolani Teleso passed away in late October at age 92 in Arizona surrounded by his family. Fuga was responsible for designing & building the Iliili Golf Course and building the Veterans Memorial Stadium.

He knew everything he needed to know about golf. After retiring from the military in 1972, he was asked at request of the American Samoa Government to help build the Golf Course in Iliili. Fuga built the course with volunteer labor and contributions from local businesses and golfers. He personally bought land next to the Golf Course for a pro-shop, and also rented golf carts to players. Many local golfers learned how to play from Fuga.

In the mid-90's, he is credited for building the Veterans Memorial Stadium in preparation for the Pacific Mini Games in 1996. In 1999, ASG asked him to supervise the construction of a Golf Complex in Faleata. Around the same time a couple of businessmen took him to Asau to map out the feasibility of a Golf Course in Savaii.

In the late 70's Fuga acquired controlling interest of Samoa News from Jake King for $200,000 but later sold his interest to Lewis Wolman.

In 1974, he was bestowed the Fuga title by his family in Pago Pago. Fuga was instrumental in many local projects and quietly served American Samoa for decades.

Samoa News offers our deepest sympathies to his family.