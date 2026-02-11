Preparation for the Flag Day Fautasi race photo & caption
Wed, 02/11/2026 - 6:43am
It is that time of year when villages embark on rigorous training regimens in preparation for the Flag Day Fautasi race including physical conditioning, including cardio workouts, running drills, and team-building exercises, all aimed at enhancing their performance on race day. Here is the Matasaua Fautasi crew working out recently and setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting competition. [Facebook photo]