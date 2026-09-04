Potential impacts of El Niño on agriculture in American Samoa photo & caption
Fri, 09/04/2026 - 8:08am
ASCC Land Grant along with the National Weather Service Pago Pago and the Dept. of Agriculture met to discuss the potential impacts of El Niño on agriculture in American Samoa and how we can better prepare our farmers and producers. The discussion focused on understanding potential weather and climate challenges, strengthening preparedness, and developing practical strategies to help our agricultural community respond to changing conditions. [Facebook photo]