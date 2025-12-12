Ads by Google Ads by Google
Peter E. Reid Charitable Foundation donation to BGCAS photo & caption

Fri, 12/12/2025 - 7:22am
Presenting the Lealaifuaneva Peter E. Reid Charitable Foundation donation to BGCAS on behalf of Ms. Olivia Reid, President of the Foundation was Mrs. Cecilia Reid-Wendt and Ms. Victoria Reid, the granddaughters of the late Senator Lealaifuaneva Peter E. Reid, along with great-granddaughters Pualena and Onolani. Mrs. Mary A.T. Tulafono, Chairman of the Board, accepted along with Executive Director, Mr. Sailipea Kennison D. Barber. [Courtesy photo]

 

