Peter E. Reid Charitable Foundation donation to BGCAS photo & caption

Presenting the Lealaifuaneva Peter E. Reid Charitable Foundation donation to BGCAS on behalf of Ms. Olivia Reid, President of the Foundation was Mrs. Cecilia Reid-Wendt and Ms. Victoria Reid, the granddaughters of the late Senator Lealaifuaneva Peter E. Reid, along with great-granddaughters Pualena and Onolani. Mrs. Mary A.T. Tulafono, Chairman of the Board, accepted along with Executive Director, Mr. Sailipea Kennison D. Barber. [Courtesy photo]