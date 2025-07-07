Passage of the “Big Beautiful” bill photo & caption

In a room just off the Oval Office, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio watch a press conference conducted by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Saturday announcing passage of his “Big Beautiful” reconciliation bill. With the Speaker (center) on the television screen to the left is House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain (R-MI), and to the right are Rep. Aumua Amata (R-AS) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise R-LA). [courtesy photo]