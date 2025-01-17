PĀ CUP "In the Break" tournament in New Zealand photo & caption
Fri, 01/17/2025 - 7:59am
Baseball teams from American Samoa that participated in the PĀ CUP "In the Break" tournament in New Zealand returned home this week, celebrating their outstanding performances. The U12 and U16 teams made their mark in this prestigious event, which featured competitive teams from various regions. Both teams returned home with a wealth of experience and valuable lessons learned, paving the way for further success in their baseball journeys. [courtesy photo]