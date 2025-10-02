Ads by Google Ads by Google
The Order of the Sword and Shield induction photo & caption

Thu, 10/02/2025 - 7:22am
The Order of the Sword and Shield induction

Four staff members from the American Samoa Department of Agriculture were inducted into the Order of the Sword and Shield — Omicron Sigma Sigma- American Samoa Community College at the American Samoa Community College Multi-Purpose Center. Joined by their families were Deputy Director Mathew Tuia, Chief Quarantine Officer Talavou Ale, Quarantine Inspector Lepetimalo Sale, and Quarantine Inspector Michael Adams. [photo: Facebook]

 

