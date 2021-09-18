Ads by Google Ads by Google
Named the best Hawaii tattoo photo & caption

Sat, 09/18/2021 - 11:56am
“Battle of Nuuanu,” a painting by the late Herb Kane model for tattoo

48-year-old Shad Bolosan of Waialua, Hawaii proudly sports an elaborate tattoo based on the iconic “Battle of Nuuanu,” a painting by the late Herb Kane. It covers his entire back.  From King Kamehameha’s intense facial features, to the warriors fighting below, the tattoo was just named “The Best in Hawaii” — in a contest by radio station HI 93 FM. Artist Robert Pho of Skin Design Tattoo is the man behind the masterpiece. [photo: Hawaii News Now]

