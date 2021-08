The Samoa government owned cargo ferry, MV Fotu o Samoa II, pulled into the Port of Pago Pago’s inter-island dock yesterday on a cloudy and rainy morning — but that didn’t stop local residents from showing up to have their shipments sent to Apia. The MV Fotu o Samoa was in port as the Samoa government passenger ferry, MV Lady Naomi is in dry dock at the ASG shipyard in Satala. [photo: FS]