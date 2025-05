The Department of Public Safety is requesting the assistance of the community in locating 17-year old Ophillyah Sami, a senior at Samoana High School. She was last observed wearing her school uniform on the morning of April 28, 2025, when she was dropped off at school. If you have any knowledge regarding her current location, please contact the Dept. of Public Safety at 633-1111 or call 911. [courtesy photo]