Miss Pacific Islands contestants prepare for the big night photo & caption

Rehearsals for the Miss Pacific Islands pageant opening number are in full swing with the contestants putting in the work as they prepare for the big night. The reigning Miss Pacific Islands, Moemoana Schwenke, along with her parents and team — including Maryjane Mckibbin-Schwenke Miss South Pacific 1997/98 — offered their time and support as well as Honiara’s own talented choreographer, James Apaniai (4th left), who guided the ladies through their routines. [courtesy photo]