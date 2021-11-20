Miss American Samoa, Kauhani Fuimaono at Farm Fair photo & caption

The newly crowned Miss American Samoa, Kauhani Fuimaono, posed for a Samoa News photo in front of a display of locally grown agricultural produce at the 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Farm Fair, which opened Thursay and runs through this Saturday at Suigaula o le Atuvasa Park. Miss American Samoa took part in the opening ceremony earlier in the day and she was seen buying plates from food vendors at the fair. [photo: FS]