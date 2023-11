Micah Masei (center) after securing the second medal for Team American Samoa by winning bronze in the 100m Breaststroke event of the swimming competition of the 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands. (l-r) Mrs. Fou Imo, Coach Cassandra Bess Lund, Micah, ASNOC President Tuia’ana Ed Imo, ASNOC Secretary General Vaiala Ethan Lake. [photo: Asi A. Fa’asau]